Spring Studios Appoints New CEO

MILAN — Spring Studios has appointed Giuseppe Stigliano as its new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1.

Stigliano, who succeeds Tim Ringel, will be based between the London and the New York offices. He will lead a team a team of 200 employees in those cities, as well as in the Milan office of the company.

Stigliano’s previous experiences range from being CEO of Wunderman Thompson Italy to executive director Europe at AKQA. Prior to this, he cofounded two start-ups and earned a Ph.D. degree in Marketing and Economics.

He is also the coauthor of “Retail 4.0: 10 Guiding Principles for the Digital Age,” cowritten in 2018 with marketing expert Philip Kotler. In 2021, Stigliano and Kotler joined forces with Riccardo Pozzoli to publish their second book together, “Onlife Fashion: 10 Rules for a World Without Rules.” Stigliano is also Adjunct Professor of Retail Marketing, as well as of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at several international universities and business schools.

In an interview with WWD, Stigliano said he plans to respect “Spring Studios’ own identity,” which dovetails with his personal views. “Spring Studios has the ability to conceive ideas, be creative and activate at the same time and this is the winning model. This is what brands need now to be contemporary at a time when people want everything and immediately. The risk is to become obsolete very quickly,” he opined.

The list of clients of Spring Studios is varied, ranging from TikTok, Rolls Royce and Estée Lauder to Stella McCartney, Tumi, Tom Ford, Coty, Kering, Marks & Spencer and Amazon.

These brands reflect “the versatility and the strength of the value proposition” of Spring Studios, which differentiate it from other agencies, Stigliano continued. He emphasized the speed of execution, solidity and scale of the agency, which offers content creation as well as business development.

Founded in London in the late ’90s, the company started strictly as a studio space for still and motion shoots. As the studios hosted increasingly more leading photographers, publications and brands, the company expanded, building audiences within fashion, beauty and luxury and creating global prestige campaigns, content and high-end cultural events. In 2013, the agency expanded to New York, with full studio, events and production and in 2017 Spring Studios opened offices in Milan.

“I strongly believe that over the next five years the lines between Silicon Valley, Madison Avenue, Hollywood and Wall Street will blur,” offered Stigliano. “In such a scenario, companies will struggle to cut through the noise. They will need global partners who understand the spirit of the time and can help them navigate the nuances of the dozens of subcultures that will proliferate throughout the world.”