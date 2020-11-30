LONDON — Stella McCartney has tapped Peter Chipchase as the company’s chief marketing officer.

Chipchase, who joins from Soho House, will oversee the company’s social media, communications, marketing and visual teams with the aim of developing and delivering “a performance-driven, strategic communications and marketing plan across brand and product.”

He will work directly with McCartney, as well as the label’s product and commercial teams, and report to Gabriele Maggio, the company’s chief executive officer.

At a time of change within the company and overall industry, Maggio said that he was drawn to Chipchase’s “outsider’s perspective” and proven track record of delivering growth.

“COVID has changed how the fashion and luxury industry is looking at how it does things, so there is no better time to come in and help shape that future,” added Chipchase, who served as chief communications and strategy officer at Soho House for seven years.

There, he helped to grow the club’s lifestyle proposition with digital content, new work spaces and retail offerings during a period when the valuation of Soho House grew from $250 million to $2 billion, according to the statement from Stella McCartney.