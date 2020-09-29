American Eagle Outfitters is expanding its board yet again.

The retailer revealed Tuesday that Steven A. Davis will join the company’s board as an independent director, effective Oct. 1.

“Steven’s deep consumer knowledge, marketing expertise and track record of scaling growth brands complements our strategic priorities and will be a tremendous asset as we accelerate AEO’s growth initiatives,” said Jay Schottenstein, American Eagle Outfitters’ executive chairman and chief executive officer. “His passion for building strong communities and cultures through diversity of people and his commitment to giving back perfectly align with our corporate values. I am thrilled Steven is joining our board and look forward to benefiting from his wealth of experience and unique perspective.”

Davis’ résumé includes stints at Yum Brands and Kraft General Foods, as well as the former post of chairman and ceo of Bob Evans Farms, a consumer products food company. He has been on a number of boards throughout his three-decade career, including companies such as PPG Industries, Albertsons Cos. and Marathon Petroleum Corp.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve on the board of one of the premier American retail companies,” Davis said. “For many years, I’ve been impressed with AEO’s industry-leading brands, which are rooted in inclusivity and authenticity. I look forward to contributing to AEO and the exceptional growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Davis’ addition to the board is the latest since February 2019 — when Deb Henretta joined as the company’s third female board member — bringing the total headcount to nine.

Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters, which includes the American Eagle, Aerie and Todd Synder brands under the greater company umbrella, continues to expand, even during the pandemic. In late June, the retailer launched its fourth brand, a single-store concept focusing on slow retail in East Hampton, N.Y., called Unsubscribed. Then in July, Aerie launched Offline by Aerie, the intimates apparel brand’s take on activewear and an attempt to tap into the growing performance wear and ath-leisure markets.