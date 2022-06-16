Steven Xu Named Mytheresa China and Asia Pacific President

LONDON — Mytheresa has appointed luxury veteran Steven Xu president of China and Asia Pacific. He will join the Munich-based luxury e-commerce company on July 1, and lead all of Mytheresa’s consumer-facing activities in the region.

The arrival of Xu signals Mytheresa’s ambition to properly tackle China, a market where the German retailer has been lagging behind. Its rivals including Farfetch and Net-a-porter have had an established presence in the market for years.

Earlier this year, Mytheresa quietly launched on JD.com in China, a market that the company’s chief executive officer Michael Kliger described as “quickly developing” on one hand, but “challenging” on the other.

The German retailer was the first major global luxury player to sell to China via JD.com’s platform since Farfetch switched to Alibaba’s Tmall in 2021. Net-a-porter also sells via Tmall in China.

Kliger believes Steven’s arrival will further continue “our successful global expansion and become the number-one destination in luxury e-commerce.“

”Having Steven joining shows our clear commitment to the sophisticated Chinese luxury shopper and their demands,” he added.

Most recently, the head of digital activation at British American Tobacco as well as Philip Morris, Xu has also served as vice president of digital marketing and e-commerce APAC at Ralph Lauren, where he managed the brand’s online business in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China.

Xu believes there is “huge growth potential in the region as luxury consumers continue to shift to online. Mytheresa’s unique multibrand digital shopping experience will attract many more customers in the future.”

Gareth Locke, chief growth officer and managing director at Mytheresa, added that Asia Pacific — and particularly China — is “an important growth market” for the German retailer.

“Building a local team there is crucial for us to make consumers even more aware of our unique value proposition and to deliver the first-class shopping experience that our customers expect,” he added.

