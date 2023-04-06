Suzanne Kalan Brings on Sophie Quy as CEO of International Business

Industry veteran Sophie Quy has joined jeweler Suzanne Kalan as chief executive officer of international business.

Quy, who won the Gem Award for retail excellence in 2019, comes to the Los Angeles-based brand from Threads Styling, where she was an executive vice president. Prior to that, Quy spearheaded the launch of fine jewelry and fine watches at Net-a-porter, where she launched Chanel, Chopard and Tiffany. It was there she first came across Suzanne Kalan.

“My whole career I have worked at some of the most recognized global retailers launching new categories, in new regions, and scaling businesses,” said Quy, who is based in the U.K. “I’ve worked with Suzanne Kalan for nearly 10 years and watched the tremendous growth of the brand. It is such an exciting time for fine jewelry right now with so much attention and focus on the category from retailers and customers, so I am looking forward to being part of the continued expansion of this incredible brand outside of the U.S.”

The new hire comes at an important time for the brand, which is in scaling mode, with launches over the next few months with the brand’s first stand-alone store set to open in Kuwait, later this spring and a substantially sized three month pop up in Selfridges due to bow in summer.

The brand has carved out a niche in the fine jewelry category with Kalan’s distinctive creations with a contemporary twist to classic silhouettes, for example, her proprietary Fireworks process of setting stones in tilted, seemingly random formations result in pieces that appear to contain an explosion of gemstones and diamonds.

“Having worked with Sophie on the retail side for many years and knowing how highly respected she is within the industry I’m delighted to have her join the team and help me grow the brand even further,” Kalan said.