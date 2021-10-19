Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

India’s New Jio World Mall Gives Luxury Brands More Space in Mumbai

Men's

Bergdorf Goodman Refreshes Men’s Store for Fall

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-Family Executives

In an historic move, Swarovski's family managers are looking for outside expertise to add a "fresh impetus" to the business. 

Swarovski ceo Robert Buchbauer
Robert Buchbauer, Swarovski ceo Courtesy of Swarovski

LONDON – Swarovski is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer, and chief financial officer, and the roles could be filled by executives from outside the founding family for the first time in the company’s 126-year history.

Swarovski has confirmed that Robert Buchbauer, who took up the ceo role last year following a company-wide shakeup, and Mathias Margreiter, are resigning this month, and the search for their respective replacements has begun.

The company, which is based in Wattens, Austria, said it has been working towards separating “control and management roles” at the company which has historically been run by the descendants of founder Daniel Swarovski.

As a result of the new strategy, Buchbauer and Margreiter, who is also a family member, are withdrawing from day-to-day operations, “but will continue to help shape the future of the company as members of the board of directors,” the company confirmed.

Related Galleries

Swarovski added that it will “open up the possibility for the non-family management of the company,” and that it plans to reorganize and expand the various boards of the company “to qualified, independent persons.”

The family interests, meanwhile, will be bundled in the newly-established family holding company.

Buchbauer’s departure was unexpected: He took over as chief executive officer last April in a major reshuffle that saw his relative Nadja Swarovski leave the day-to-day operations of the company.

The London-based Swarovski immediately turned her attention to the Swarovski Foundation, which she created in 2013 and which has sustainability, environmental and social issues at its core. She remains a member of the Swarovski executive board.

Shortly after taking up the top role, Buchbauer culled some 600 positions as part of his restructuring plan, with the COVID-19 crisis adding urgency to his efforts at the family-owned crystal-maker.

As reported, he merged marketing and sales activities, streamlined distribution channels and shut the London-based Atelier jewelry line, which had been run by Nadja Swarovski.

As part of his efforts to nudge the brand into a more premium jewelry segment, he named Giovanna Engelbert creative director, and she has since overseen the creation of a new line of colorful jewelry for the brand’s new Instant Wonder stores.

Swarovski’s owning families said they are seeking “fresh impetus” for company growth by bringing in new expertise, and said the reorganized board of directors will carry forward the “already initiated-process for reappointing the ceo and cfo roles.”

Swarovski described the changes as ushering in a “new era” for the company that will allow it to manage the group’s affairs worldwide in a more unified manner and according to best practice. The moves are also meant to “professionalize” Swarovski’s various boards with talent and expertise from outside the family.

The ceo and cfo roles will be temporarily occupied by members of the existing management team until successors are found, and Swarovski said they will continue the current strategy and the repositioning of the Swarovski brand in the affordable luxury segment.

The company added that the “owner families” stand by their responsibility to Swarovski, the Wattens location and the employees “and they are confident that they have initiated the return to a profitable and growing company with their chosen path.”

The company was founded in 1895 in Austria, and the group is comprised of Swarovski Optik, which makes optical devices; Tyrolit, which produces abrasives materials; and the Swarovski Crystal Business.

In an interview late last year, Buchbauer spoke to WWD about the company’s evolution. “In all challenges lie opportunities, and with the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve had the opportunity to further develop our strategy,” he said.

“I’m really working on making the company one Swarovski and abandoning the divisional approach that we’ve had over many years and leading everything with one team, one functional team that takes care of all aspects of the business.”

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad