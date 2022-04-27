Tapestry Names David Casey Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer

Tapestry Inc. has named David Casey chief inclusion and social impact officer. He begins the newly created position on May 16.

Casey will be tasked with overseeing Tapestry’s equity, inclusion and diversity strategy, reporting jointly to Joanne Crevoiserat, the firm’s chief executive officer, as well as Sarah Dunn, Tapestry’s global human resources officer. Casey will also lead social impact efforts by way of advocacy, philanthropy and volunteerism across the entire company, which includes the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.

“Tapestry’s approach to corporate responsibility is based on driving real, measurable change towards a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable world,” Crevoiserat said. “We believe that difference sparks brilliance and are building a culture where all our employees can be their authentic selves. To that end, we are extremely pleased that David is joining our leadership team. He brings to Tapestry over 20 years of experience in strategic [equity, inclusion and diversity] work and is widely recognized as an expert in the field. David’s passion for [equity, inclusion and diversity] will be invaluable as we build on the strong foundation and inclusive culture already in place.”

Casey joins Tapestry from CVS Health, where he served as senior vice president, workforce strategies and chief diversity officer, and was responsible for strategic diversity management and other workforce initiatives. The executive’s resume also includes stints at Anthem, where he served as vice president, workplace culture and chief diversity officer. In addition, Casey has been on the board, or in advisory positions, for several national and local organizations, including Disability:IN, the American Lung Association, and appointments to the U.S. Secretary of Labor’s Advisory Council on Apprenticeship and the Indianapolis and Eastern Massachusetts affiliates of the National Urban League. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Operation Desert Storm.

“I am excited to be joining the leadership team at Tapestry, an innovative global company with powerful brands and strong momentum in building its inclusive culture,” Casey said. “I began my working life in the fashion retail industry and couldn’t be more thrilled to have my career come full circle.”