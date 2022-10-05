×
Target Names Prat Vemana Chief Digital and Product Officer

The former Kaiser Permanente executive will join the discounter on Oct. 31.

Target
Outside of a Target store. Courtesy Photo

Target Corp. is getting a fresh pair of eyes on its digital business — one of its key growth areas. 

The discounter hired Prat Vemana to be executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, starting Oct. 31 and reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. 

Vemana will oversee Target’s digital business, a big job that includes site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product and the company’s third-party marketplace, Target+. 

Brian Cornell, chief executive officer, said: “Digital continues to be a major growth driver for Target, and we’re excited for Prat to bring his proven expertise in this area to an elevated role on our leadership team. Our team has created a digital shopping experience that is truly best in class, and under Prat’s leadership, our digital business is well-positioned to continue growing for years to come.”

Digital represents 20 percent of Target’s business, which tallied revenues of $106 billion last year.

Vemana said: “Target sets the standard for consumer experience in retail and is known for delighting its guests in a way that’s consistent and engaging across every touch point. I’m thrilled to join a company that I’ve long admired, and I look forward to playing a key role in shaping the future of Target’s leading digital experience.”

Vemana comes to Target from health care company Kaiser Permanente, where he was senior vice president and chief digital officer, leading the firm’s enterprise product management and experience teams. Before that, he worked in the digital businesses of The Home Depot and Staples.

