LONDON — Ted Baker has promoted its chief financial officer Rachel Osborne to the role of chief executive officer, the company confirmed Monday. Osborne is the third person in 12 months to hold the ceo role at the embattled company.

Osborne had been serving as acting ceo since December 2019, and her new appointment is effective immediately.

