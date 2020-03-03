By  on March 3, 2020

MILAN – Seasoned fashion executive Paolo Torello Viera has resigned as chief executive officer of storied Italian wool mill Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti for personal reasons.

Alessandro Cannas, currently chief financial officer of the company, will assume the ceo post on an interim basis.

