Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

The Palmeraie Taps Riccardo Vannetti as Chief Brand Officer

Vannetti, previously chief marketing officer of Salvatore Ferragamo, is joining the $2 billion, 122-acre luxury shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Scottsdale.

Riccardo Vannetti
Riccardo Vannetti Courtesy Photo

MILAN — Five Star Development, which owns The Palmeraie, has named Riccardo Vannetti chief brand officer of the $2 billion, 122-acre luxury shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona. This is a new position for The Palmeraie.

Vannetti, who was previously chief marketing officer of the Salvatore Ferragamo group, is tasked with leading the marketing, communication and branding for The Palmeraie, elevating it to an international destination.
Prior to Ferragamo, Vannetti was chief strategy officer of Pitti Immagine’s Tutorship consultancy service for fashion designers. Earlier this year, he was also named head of special initiatives at Italy’s fashion association Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. With a degree in art history, he began his career as a freelance journalist at Condé Nast.

“At this moment in my career, this role is very exciting because the U.S. is a priority market for everyone in the world of luxury right now. For many years, all of the investments within the luxury industry were mainly concentrated in Asia. As we’re coming out of the pandemic, the U.S. has emerged as one of the most reliable markets,” said Vannetti. “It has been enlightening for me to see the level of sophistication and worldliness in Scottsdale and Arizona as a whole. It’s apparent that there is a huge gap between the level of consumer here and the current market offering. When there’s a gap, there’s opportunity. The Palmeraie perfectly fills that market niche with the creation of a destination where shopping, dining and entertainment are not solely transactional, but experiential, soul-fulfilling and inspiring. I also love the fact that a project of this size, scale and magnitude is being developed by a true visionary, Jerry Ayoub, and a Scottsdale-based family business where every square inch of the project is studied and perfectly programmed to offer a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The Palmeraie, set against the backdrop of the Sonoran Desert, will open in phases. A 215-room Ritz-Carlton resort surrounded by 80 single-level Ritz-Carlton Residences Villas and 32 single-family Ritz-Carlton Residences Estate Homes priced in the $7 millions are set to open in the location. The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie will be spread out over approximately 18 acres. The Grand Lobby will be situated above the rest of the hotel overlooking Camelback Mountain and the main pool, spanning nearly 400 feet, will be one of the longest resort pools in North America.  The resort and villas will open in early 2023.

A rendering of The Palmeraie.
A rendering of The Palmeraie. Courtesy of The Palmeraie

Related Galleries

The second phase of The Palmeraie is set within 18 acres and will comprise shopping and dining and an office and residential district with 60 specialty luxury boutiques.

There will also be an office tower and Fendi Private Residences, as reported. The Palmeraie is considered Fendi’s first ground-up residential enclave in North America with 41 bespoke residences, though a few years ago Fendi Château opened in Miami right on the beach. Completion of the second phase is expected by the end of 2024.Set in an open-air environment, The Palmeraie will include vine-covered trellises, evergreen and palm trees.

The Scottsdale-based Five Star Development owns and develops projects in the hospitality, industrial, residential and retail sectors in Arizona, California, Texas and New Mexico.

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Hot Summer Bags

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Palmeraie Names Riccardo Vannetti Chief

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad