The RealReal has added two women to its board of directors.

The latest additions — Caretha Coleman, principal at Coleman Consulting, and Carol Melton, chief executive officer and founder of Adeft Capital — bring the San Francisco-based, luxury consignment retailer’s board to 50 percent women, 50 percent men.

“Caretha and Carol’s leadership experience, depth of perspective and diverse backgrounds undoubtedly strengthen our team,” Julie Wainwright, founder and chief executive officer of The RealReal, said in a statement. “Diversity on our board, and any board for that matter, is essential for innovation, operational excellence and culture inclusivity and these women will be integral in those continued efforts.”

Coleman, who brings more than four decades in the technology industry to the table, including being one of Silicon Valley’s first female technology executives of color, expressed her respect for both Wainwright and the company she’s built.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation and making a positive impact on the future direction of the organization,” Coleman said.

Melton, meanwhile, has experience in global public policy and has held leadership positions at Time Warner and Viacom.

“I’m excited to join the board of a company truly at the center of retail innovation and sustainability and be a part of its force as The RealReal continues to scale and evolve,” Melton said.

Coleman and Melton join existing board members Wainwright; Gilbert Baird 3rd, cofounder and partner of PWP Growth Equity; Rob Krolik, general partner and chief financial officer of Burst Capital; Michael Kumin, managing partner of Great Hill Equity Partners; Niki Leondakis, president of private equity firm The Wolff Resident Experience Co., and James Miller, chief technology officer of Wayfair.