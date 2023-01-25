×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

The RealReal Names New CEO

Effective Feb. 6, The RealReal's new chief executive officer John E. Koryl looks to "streamline" the company.

A digital marketing exec, John E. Koryl joins as The RealReal's new chief executive officer.
A digital marketing exec, John E. Koryl joins as The RealReal's new chief executive officer. Courtesy Canadian Tire Corporation

The RealReal on Wednesday named John E. Koryl chief executive officer.

Previously an e-commerce and digital executive at the Canadian Tire Corp., Koryl will take over as CEO and join The RealReal’s board on Feb. 6. He held a previous executive role at Neiman Marcus, helping to modernize the retailer’s omnichannel experiences as president of stores and online of Neiman Marcus Direct. He is also a board member of Dubai-based holding company Al Tayer Group whose retail division, Al Tayer Insignia, hosts a portfolio of brands including Bloomingdale’s, Armani Outlet, Coach and the like.

In a statement, Koryl expressed his enthusiasm for joining the company, saying The RealReal has “significant opportunity to capture even more market share in the quickly evolving and fast-growing resale industry.” In this role, he will focus on “streamlining the company’s operations to improve overall client experience, achieve cost savings, and lead the company to profitability.”

His appointment comes at a time when resale darlings are chasing profitability, cutting costs (charging for clean-out kits in the case of ThredUp), changing the selling experience and no longer accepting some midpriced luxury brands (Theory, as a recent example) in the case of The RealReal. The RealReal also made a tune-up to its “Consignment Concierge” service with a frequent texting strategy by its acquisition team underscoring a push for home closet clean-outs as the company looks to localize sourcing.

Executive shifts look to be minimal, as the company’s co-interim CEOs, Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian, will remain at The RealReal, with Levesque as president and chief operating officer and Julian as chief financial officer.

Still, challenges remain for the luxury consigner. As outlined in its financial reports, The RealReal has seen trials in the form of pandemic-led store closures, the pivot to virtual consignment, high number of returns post-holiday and high cost of acquisition. Per its 2021 financial report, the company reported net losses of $98.4 million in 2019, $175.8 million in 2020 and $236.1 million in 2021.

When The RealReal went public in late June 2019 at $20 a share, the stock soared 45 percent higher to close at $28.90 on its first day of trading. Fast-forward to its stock price in June, which was just $2.49. At news of the new CEO on Wednesday, the stock opened at $1.38, per Yahoo Finance data.

In a statement, The RealReal’s lead independent director Rob Krolik underscored the “important point in the company’s evolution,” which Koryl is poised to lead. “He has extensive experience as an e-commerce and omnichannel executive driving operational excellence and profitability. This experience, combined with his proven track record of successfully developing and growing online businesses, make him the right person to lead The RealReal.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

