Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Thinx Names Meghan Davis New CEO

Davis replaces Maria Molland as the period-panties and apparel brand, which was acquired by Kimberly-Clark earlier this year, continues to scale.

Meghan Davis Thinx
Meghan Davis has been named the new CEO of period-apparel brand Thinx. Courtesy Photo

Thinx is rearranging its C-suite. 

The period underwear and apparel brand, which was acquired by personal hygiene company Kimberly-Clark earlier this year, has named Meghan Davis its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. 

Meghan Davis Thinx
Meghan Davis has been named chief executive officer of the Thinx brand. Courtesy Photo

“We’re excited for what the future holds for the Thinx brand and its products,” Alison Lewis, chairperson for Thinx board of directors, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring in a leader of Meghan’s caliber and experience to oversee this business. Her insights and data-driven approach to brand building will help us continue to develop innovative solutions based on consumer needs and unlock the next phase of growth for Thinx.”

Davis, who has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the health care and beauty industries, has held senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson in both Europe and North America.  

Related Galleries

As for Thinx, Davis said, “I have tremendous respect for the [brand] and am excited for the opportunity to help accelerate Thinx’s impact and growth by continuing to deliver leading-edge innovation in sustainable femtech. Thinx is a brand that I have admired for revolutionizing the feminine care industry, confronting stigmas and fighting for access to period products.”

Davis replaces former CEO Maria Molland, who will stay with the business until June 30 to help with the transition. 

“We thank Maria for her longstanding commitment to helping the company further cement its leadership in the femtech category,” Lewis said. “This commitment includes Maria’s support as we searched for her successor.” 

Thinx
Advertisements for Thinx period panties flooded the walls of New York’s subway system in 2015. Courtesy

Thinx was founded in 2014 as an online period-panties business. The start-up quickly made a splash circa 2015, becoming the topic of water cooler conversations, after images of juicy grapefruits and dripping egg yolks adjacent to women donning little more than Thinx panties showed up on subway platforms in major cities across the U.S. The campaign and growing interest in sustainability helped Thinx cement a substantial fanbase among Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. 

But problems arose in 2017 when Miki Agrawal, cofounder and CEO of Thinx, was outed after accusations of sexual misconduct. Molland was brought on during the summer of that same year to help turn the company around. 

“This job is undeniably the best I’ve ever had and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together to break boundaries and bring reusable period and incontinence underwear to more people around the world,” said Molland, who added that she’s stepping down to spend more time with her young daughter. “This was not an easy decision, but one that I know is right for me personally. It has been a privilege to serve the Thinx community of customers and work with an amazing group of talented people.”

Thinx
Thinx’s lower price-point option is available in the mass channel. Courtesy Photo

In February, Kimberly-Clark — which includes the Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, Cottonelle, Depend and Pull-Ups brands — completed a majority acquisition of Thinx for an undisclosed amount. (The company purchased a minority share of Thinx for $25 million in 2019.) 

The following month, Molland told WWD that Thinx would continue to run as an independent firm, with its current leadership team remaining in place.   

“The reason behind that is that [Kimberly-Clark] really values our entrepreneurial high-growth culture,” Molland said at the time. “And they realize that if they came in and were reorganizing, or moving parts of the business over to [Kimberly-Clark] that would most likely slow down our growth.”

Instead, the acquisition would help Thinx scale while tapping into Kimberly-Clark’s vast resources, such as capital and supply chain partners, many of which have increased exponentially amid the pandemic’s prolonged supply chain challenges. 

Meanwhile, Thinx assortment has continued to grow and now includes underwear for teens, post-menopausal women and period-proof activewear. The brand has also increased its distribution to Target, CVS, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Kohl’s, London Drugs in Canada and Urban Outfitters store shelves, as well as online shops like Amazon, at various price points. Most recently, Thinx partnered with Walmart. In early 2021, Molland said Thinx was anticipating approximately $100 million in total revenues for the year.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

EXCLUSIVE: Period-panties Brand Thinx Enters Walmart

Ilana Glazer Dons Thinx

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Thinx Names New CEO Meghan Davis

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad