Columbia Sportswear Co. has named Tim Boyle, president and chief executive officer, as chairman of the board. In that role, Boyle succeeds his mother, Gert Boyle, who died last November at the age of 95.

At the same time, the Portland, Ore.-based outdoor brand has also created the role of lead independent director and appointed Andy Bryant to the post. Bryant has served as chairman of the board of directors of Intel Corp. since May 2012 and will be stepping down from that board following Intel’s 2020 annual stockholders’ meeting. Bryant has served on Columbia’s board since 2005, and chairs the company’s nominating and corporate governance committee.