Tommy Hilfiger Global Appoints Nadia Azria as Chief Merchandising Officer

Tommy Hilfiger has named Nadia Azria to the new post of chief merchandising officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, effective Nov. 1.

Azria, a French and Swiss national based in Amsterdam, has more than 30 years of experience working with global and retail fashion brands. Most recently she was with Nike, where she was vice president, merchandising, One Nike Market Place, responsible for designing and implementing a data-driven merchandising strategy with a focus on transformation toward vertical retail. Before that, Azria spent more than 13 years at Ralph Lauren in various leadership EMEA posts focusing of retail, store design, visual merchandising and e-commerce, including EMEA chief merchandising officer.

Her role at Hilfiger will be to raise consumer appeal and strengthen the company’s premium positioning as a global lifestyle brand. This new role at the company aims to drive cross-category alignment and growth across the Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Jeans labels.

Azria will be the business lead for the strategic management and creation of all Tommy Hilfiger’s global products, including merchandising, product development, buying and planning, operations and collaborations. Among her goals will be to drive ongoing transformational efforts to strengthen the brand and marketplace management and increase pricing power across all product groups. Collaborating globally with the design, sourcing and regional leadership teams, she is expected help implement an elevated approach to collection development while strengthening global product cohesion and local relevance.

“I’m very excited to welcome Nadia to our team. Her passion for product and drive for constant transformation will ensure that Tommy Hilfiger remains relevant with our brand fans,” said Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global. “As we continue to elevate our collections and expand international penetration, her experience in building global power brands will add great value to our teams.”

Azria said, “I am honored to be joining such an iconic brand with a deep connection to culture at a pivotal time. Tommy Hilfiger encourages new ideas and innovations,” adding she is pleased “to partner with these talented teams to deliver desirable products and retail experiences, in addition to achieving the brand’s full potential.”