Tommy John Adds Former Michael Kors Exec to Its C-suite

Tommy John is updating its C-suite.

The men’s and women’s innerwear and loungewear brand has named Michael Moore as the new chief financial officer as it continues to grow its omnichannel model.

“It’s a really exciting time for Tommy John,” said Tom Patterson, founder and chief executive officer of Tommy John. “We are well positioned as leaders in comfort with a growing customer base of brand fanatics. Mike’s extensive global retail leadership background and experience in scaling a business will be an asset for us as we continue to focus on what we do best — reimagining comfort through fabric, fit and function.”

Founded as a men's basics company, Tommy John expanded its assortment to include women's intimates and loungewear in 2018.

Moore, who begins work at Tommy John on Sept. 7, has nearly 20 years of experience in the retail industry. His résumé includes leadership roles at Polo Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors. Most recently, Moore served as senior vice president of retail finance and operations at the Michael Kors brand.

At Tommy John, Moore has been tasked with managing the brand’s finances, including accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis and tax.

“I am thrilled to join such a talented team,” Moore said. “Tommy John has built a strong foundation over the past 13 years by focusing on product innovation and customer experience. I’m excited to serve as CFO at a time when Tommy John is poised to grow exponentially.”

The addition of Moore comes just months after Tommy John tapped two Nike executives — Beth Brown and Melissa Ohm — for its growing team.

But Tommy John’s growth story dates back to pre-pandemic times.

Founded as a men’s basics company in 2008 by Patterson and his wife Erin Fujimoto, the private company quickly grew to include other categories, such as women’s underwear and bras in 2018, followed by ready-to-wear apparel and outerwear the next year. Tommy John even attracted the attention of actor Kevin Hart as an investor in 2016.

Tommy John was founded by husband and wife team Tom Patterson and Erin Fujimoto.

Patterson and Fujimoto say the business has been profitable since its inception, adding that total company revenues — which includes the e-commerce business, wholesale division (more than 1,300 locations) and five brick-and-mortar stores — increased ninefold between 2014 and 2020.

Between 2019 and 2020, revenues grew 20 percent, with loungewear up 130 percent. In addition, the brand’s e-commerce business grew by 34 percent in 2020, year-over-year, driven by strength in the women’s division.