Traub is continuing its expansion efforts and updating its leadership team.  

The global consulting firm, which works with a variety of high-end retail, fashion and consumer companies to help them grow, has promoted Kelsey Groome and Samantha Freeman to senior managing directors and coheads of the consulting firm. In addition, four new managing directors have been hired: Joseph Ahearn, Erica Kasel, James Williams and Olivier Moingeon. 

