The Hervé L. Leroux label is returning to ready-to-wear.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The revived line will be presented to buyers during Paris Fashion Week and is designed by the late couturier’s sister Jocelyne Caudroy.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "Hervé left a fantastic heritage [of sketches and unfinished works]. When the project was suggested, I thought of Virginie Viard and how she had worked alongside Karl Lagerfeld. I accepted because this way, I can preserve the way Hervé worked. To continue, when given the opportunity, is important because this heritage lives within us,” Caudroy said.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: ⁣ @lilytempleton ⁣ 📸: WWD Archives ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #hervelleroux