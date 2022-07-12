True Religion Sets a Key Management Post

Grewal joins True Religion from Bradshaw International, a housewares supplier to retailers, where he served as CFO since 2017. At Bradshaw, Grewal helped scale the business, driving revenue growth in excess of 50 percent, completed two acquisitions, and helped lead its sale to Arbor Investments in 2021. Prior to that, Grewal served as CFO of Dr. Fresh LLC, where he helped lead a sale in 2017 to High Ridge Brands Co.

“Sandip’s impressive credentials and innovative thinking made him the perfect executive to take on this important new role,” Buckley said. “He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in both private and public companies, including private equity portfolio companies, where he has driven growth, built best-in-class financial teams, increased operating efficiencies and completed multiple acquisitions.”

Grewal said True Religion after 20 years in business has “such a bright future ahead.”

In 2002, True Religion made its mark on the Los Angeles denim scene with its unique five-pocket jean and its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, known as the True Religion Super T stitch.