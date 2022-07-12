True Religion Sets a Key Management Post

“Sandip’s impressive credentials and innovative thinking made him the perfect executive to take on this important new role,” Buckley said. “He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in both private and public companies, including private equity portfolio companies, where he has driven growth, built best-in-class financial teams, increased operating efficiencies and completed multiple acquisitions.”
Grewal said True Religion after 20 years in business has “such a bright future ahead.”
In 2002, True Religion made its mark on the Los Angeles denim scene with its unique five-pocket jean and its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, known as the True Religion Super T stitch.