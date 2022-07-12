Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 12, 2022

True Religion Sets a Key Management Post

Sandip Growl takes on a new role at the premium denim and sportswear brand.

Sandip Grewal joins True Religion. Christopher Smith
True Religion has appointed Sandip Grewal as chief financial and chief operating officer, a new role at the American denim and sportswear brand.
Grewal will play an integrated part in True Religion’s goal to achieve $500 million in revenues. He reports to chief executive officer Michael Buckley.
Grewal joins True Religion from Bradshaw International, a housewares supplier to retailers, where he served as CFO since 2017.  At Bradshaw, Grewal helped scale the business, driving revenue growth in excess of 50 percent, completed two acquisitions, and helped lead its sale to Arbor Investments in 2021. Prior to that, Grewal served as CFO of Dr. Fresh LLC, where he helped lead a sale in 2017 to High Ridge Brands Co.

“Sandip’s impressive credentials and innovative thinking made him the perfect executive to take on this important new role,” Buckley said. “He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in both private and public companies, including private equity portfolio companies, where he has driven growth, built best-in-class financial teams, increased operating efficiencies and completed multiple acquisitions.”  

Grewal said True Religion after 20 years in business has “such a bright future ahead.”

In 2002, True Religion made its mark on the Los Angeles denim scene with its unique five-pocket jean and its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, known as the True Religion Super T stitch.

From True Religion’s The Great Revolt capsule. PIERRE TOUSSAINT
