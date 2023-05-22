True Religion Fills Key Position

True Religion, the American denim and sportswear brand, has named Jim Kushner executive vice president, North America wholesale sales.

It’s a key role in the company’s strategy to double its North American wholesale business over the next three years, from about $250 million last year to $500 million. The role was previously held by Paul Rosengard.

In a statement Monday, True Religion indicated that Kushner has more than 20 years of sales expertise. He will report to True Religion’s chief executive officer Michael Buckley.

Kushner joins True Religion from Perry Ellis International, where he served as executive vice president, sales for the Perry Ellis and Original Penguin brands. He managed sales for men’s sportswear across multiple lifestyle brands across all channels of distribution. While there, he navigated the businesses through the post-pandemic supply chain challenges to deliver $200 million in revenue in 2022. He worked closely with planning, merchandising, design and marketing on product strategy while also growing the existing Perry Ellis business with retailers including Dillard’s, Hudson’s Bay, Marmaxx, and Nordstrom Rack, according to True Religion.

“Jim’s impressive depth of experience with some of the biggest names in our industry made him the perfect executive to lead True Religion’s North America wholesale,” Buckley said. “He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the denim and sportswear market where he has driven growth, increased profitability and market share, and worked across all channels of business.”

Prior to Perry Ellis International, Kushner served as president at Zee Co. Apparel Corp’s Hawke & Co., an outdoor and active lifestyle brand. He had previously been with PVH Corp.’s Calvin Klein division for 11 years where he rose to senior vice president, sales for sportswear and jeans. He started his career at Guess Jeans, where he was senior account executive, men’s jeans, from 2000 until 2007.

Said Kushner: “I look forward to working with Michael and the rest of the team to help continue True Religion’s incredible growth across its men’s, women’s and kids’ businesses.”