MILAN — Trussardi has tapped Sebastian Suhl as its new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 26.

Chairman Tomaso Trussardi said the arrival of Suhl “represents a fundamental entry as part of our strategy to geographically grow and diversify with an increasingly more global view. We are convinced that his distinctive contribution and his experience will allow us to reach concrete results in terms of strategic positioning and commercial development.”

Suhl will join the board with Tomaso Trussardi, strategic consultant and Giorgio Armani alum John Hooks, and chief operating officer Giuseppe Pinto.

As reported, Pinto was named ad interim ceo succeeding Maela Mandelli, who quietly exited her role as ceo of Trussardi this summer. Pinto was previously chief operating officer at Sergio Rossi, and before that, he was at Pomellato.

Suhl left Valentino at the end of January last year.

He joined the couture house in January 2018 as managing director of global markets, reporting to then-ceo Stefano Sassi.

Before Valentino, Suhl was ceo of Marc Jacobs International, which he left after a three-year stint, during which he was charged with, among other things, readying the house for an initial public offering. Suhl spearheaded the elimination of the Marc by Marc Jacobs label launched in 2000, consolidating the signature brand, focusing on accessories and tightening the label’s vertical retail footprint.

He arrived at Marc Jacobs in 2014 from Givenchy, at a moment of profound change for the brand as Jacobs had just wrapped up his 16-year stint at Louis Vuitton and was set to focus solely on his namesake label.

Suhl joined Givenchy in 2012 after an 11-year career at Prada Group, and saw the Milan-based company go through a lengthy process to publicly list. Prada eventually launched its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2011. At Prada, Suhl was promoted to ceo of the Asia-Pacific region in 2005 and then named group chief operating officer in 2009, reporting to ceo Patrizio Bertelli, and heading the retail, wholesale, e-commerce and marketing departments for the Prada, Miu Miu and Car Shoe.

Mandelli had joined Trussardi at the end of September 2019 following the acquisition last year of a controlling stake in the storied brand by Italian independent asset management company QuattroR, which specializes in corporate restructuring. At the time, financial details were not disclosed, but Andrea Morante, chairman of QuattroR, said Trussardi’s capital and financial structure would be strengthened through a capital increase of about 50 million euros.

For spring 2021, designers Fiona Sinha and Aleksandar Stanic were tapped by Trussardi for the fourth installment of its Archive+Now project, a series of capsules that was first introduced in February 2019.