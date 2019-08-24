LONDON: Ulric Jerome is leaving Matchesfashion.com where he served as chief executive officer since 2015.

Jerome has led the retailer through the sale to private equity firm APAX and was behind the opening of the company’s new experiential retail space 5 Carlos Place.

Matches confirmed Jerome’s exit and said that his replacement will be announced “in due course.” In the interim his duties will be covered by the retailer’s chief financial officer Fiona Greiner and chief operating officer Tom Athron.

”Ulric has been instrumental in building the company into the global, digital and inspiring organization that it is today,” said Gabriele Cipparrone, group board member.