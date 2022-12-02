×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Exits

The news comes just weeks after the retailer revealed a 58 percent drop in quarterly profits, primarily within the Urban brand.

Urban Outfitters
An Urban Outfitters store in New York City. STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

Urban Outfitters is shaking up the C-suite. 

On Friday, the retailer revealed that Francis Pierrel, president of Urban Outfitters Group, is exiting the firm. 

“We appreciate the contributions he made during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the company said in a statement. The retailer did not respond to requests for additional comment. 

Pierrel joined the firm last February and was tasked with overseeing the nameplate brand’s North American division. Prior to that his résumé included a stint as chief executive officer of Club Monaco, in addition to senior leadership roles at Ralph Lauren North America, Lacoste and Diesel. 

Related Galleries

The news comes just weeks after the retailer — which counts Urban Outfitters, the Anthropologie Group, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn among its brands, in addition to rental subscription service Nuuly and a food and beverage business — reported quarterly profits that were down 58 percent year-over-year.  

The declines were primarily in the Urban brand — the firm’s biggest — which caters to younger shoppers who generally have less money to spend on fashion. Comparable retail net sales at the slightly more upscale Anthropologie, Free People and Nuuly businesses were all up for the quarter. 

The results indicated the continued bifurcation of the retail industry, with lower-income consumers increasingly cash strapped amid inflation and reconsidering discretionary purchases, while affluent and wealthy shoppers continued to spend. 

That split extends to the workforce. While many companies are still struggling to find front-line employees, corporate layoffs continue to grow as some firms brace for a recession. Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Walmart and CNN have all had layoffs this year. 

Wall Street, however, reacted positively to the announcement. Shares of Urban were up more than 2 percent during Friday’s session. The stock is down 7.6 percent, year-over-year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

Hot Summer Bags

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Departs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

