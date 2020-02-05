MILAN — Marco Giacometti is joining Valentino as chief commercial officer, effective mid-April. This is a new role. He will report to chief executive officer Stefano Sassi and is tasked with consolidating and developing new business for Valentino, leading global markets, retail, wholesale and online distribution channels.

Giacometti hails from Fendi, where he developed his career since 2013 as president of the Asia-Pacific region and previously as president and ceo Japan, expanding that brand in new markets and growing its revenues. Prior to Fendi, Giacometti worked at Tod’s from 1999 to 2012, holding the title of general manager North Europe, president and ceo, USA and lastly global e-commerce director.