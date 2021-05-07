MILAN- Valentino has tapped Masumi Shinohara as chief executive officer, Japan and Korea.

Based in Tokyo, Shinohara reports to Marco Giacometti, Valentino’s chief commercial officer, and succeeds William Yoon, who held the same role since 2014.

Shinohara was previously president and representative director at Ermenegildo Zegna Japan.

Valentino relies on Shinohara’s longstanding experience in the fashion and luxury industry working for L’Oréal, where he was part of the luxury product division in Paris and then in Hong Kong in which he was in charge of Japan and Korea for travel retail. He then joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where his latest role was that of president and ceo, representative director for Berluti Japan.

Shinoahara is tasked with leading Valentino’s expansion in Japan and Korea by strengthening relationships with department stores and assessing new openings and relocations, as well as developing digital projects in line with the brand’s client-centric strategy.

There are currently 31 directly operated stores in Japan and 15 in Korea. In February, Valentino opened a unit at Seoul’s Hyundai Yeouido Parc One department store. Six new directly operated stores are planned to open in Korea in the next months.

Valentino, which is owned by the Qatar-based investment firm Mayhoola, has been boosting its C-suite under the lead of ceo Jacopo Venturini, named to the role last June and succeeding Stefano Sassi.

Last month, as reported, Valentino tapped Mitchell Bacha as ceo for Greater China.

In January, Enzo Quarenghi joined Valentino as chief client officer and digital acquisition. This position is part of a new division spearheaded by Venturini, to whom Quarenghi reports.

The new role signaled Valentino’s increased focus on digital and an acceleration of its strategy to place customers at the center of its business, communication and marketing activities.

Last October Valentino tapped Rosa Santamaria Maurizio as chief human resources officer — also a new role, and, a month earlier, the company named Laurent Bergamo as ceo, Americas.