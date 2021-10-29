Valentino Appoints CEO South East Asia, Australia

MILAN – Valentino has tapped Alessandra Andreani as its new chief executive officer for South East Asia and Australia.

Andreani will be based in Singapore, reporting to Marco Giacometti, the company’s chief commercial officer, and she is tasked with reinforcing Valentino’s presence in the region with a main focus on Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand. In a new role, she succeeds Mika Bailey, who was general manager, South East Asia and Australia.

Andreani is no stranger to the area and the fashion and luxury industry, having worked for Prada, Marc Jacobs and Loewe. For the latter, she covered the role of CEO Japan and then managing director for China.

In Australia, Valentino has two main directly operated stores, in Westfield and Chadstone, in addition to four corners at David Jones. There are two stores in Singapore, one in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and one in Thailand’s Bangkok. The latter used to be franchised but is now directly managed. Next in line is a new Valentino flagship slated to open in Sidney in the first half of 2022.

This appointment is the last in a string of new executives selected by CEO Jacopo Venturini, who took on his role last year. Among others, Mitchell Bacha was named chief executive officer for Greater China in April and, in September last year, Laurent Bergamo was hired as CEO, Americas. Giacometti also arrived at the company last year from Fendi. Chief client and digital acquisition officer Enzo Quarenghi joined in January.

As reported, Valentino revenues increased 64 percent in the first half of 2021 to 574 million euros, compared with 362 million euros in the same period last year, and almost flat compared with 2019.

The growth in the first half was driven by online sales, the Middle East, U.S. and Greater China regions.

Retail and wholesale sales account for 55 and 45 percent of total Valentino revenues, respectively.