Valentino Appoints Two New Strategic Executives

MILAN — Valentino continues to build and evolve its C-suite. The latest step sees the reorganization of its finance and operations structure in two units separating the business and control divisions, both reporting directly to chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini.

Giuseppe De Mori has been named chief operations and logistics officer role, effective immediately. He joins from Bottega Veneta, where since 1997 he held the role of general manager, industrial operations, in charge of the development of the production processes, of the product and of the supply chain.

Overseeing the house’s industrial strategy, he is tasked with coordinating the manufacturing of all product categories together with the logistics function at a global level. In order to support the growth of the company, De Mori will also be in charge of making the industrial footprint efficient through the evolution, improvement and digitization of internal processes, with a focus on sustainability, increasingly key for the Rome-based couture house. The divisions reporting directly to De Mori include logistics, ready-to-wear, footwear and leather goods operations.

Alberto Fasanotti will join Valentino as global chief financial officer starting next month. He was most recently chief financial officer at Chanel U.K. and Region, which comprises Ireland, Canada and Central and South America.

At Valentino, Fasanotti will be responsible for leading the finance strategy globally through the transformation of the organization and the digitization of internal processes to optimize business performance, and facilitate strategic decisions. He will also be in charge of areas ranging from accounting, tax and treasury to controlling and purchasing.

The arrival of De Mori and Fasanotti is “a fundamental step in our pathway from a professional and value system perspective,” said Venturini.

“We are set on building together the next chapter of the brand, streamlining the business as well as repositioning Valentino in its natural sphere: the most established Italian maison de couture,” he underscored. “With energy and enthusiasm, we are charting a new course for the future with a common goal: elevating the company’s pillars, implementing a colleague and client-centric culture that places the human being at the center, and consolidating a culture of creativity, innovation and sustainability.”

Valentino is owned by the Qatar-based investment firm Mayhoola.

Since his arrival as CEO of Valentino in June 2020, Venturini has appointed several executives, often in new positions. Examples include the new chief client and digital acquisition officer Enzo Quarenghi, signaling Valentino’s increased focus on digital and an acceleration of its strategy to place customers at the center of its business; chief brand officer Alessio Vannetti, in charge of communication and marketing activities; chief human resources officer Rosa Santamaria Maurizio; Marco Giacometti as chief commercial officer; Mitchell Bacha as CEO for Greater China; Laurent Bergamo as CEO, Americas, and Masumi Shinohara as CEO, Japan and Korea.