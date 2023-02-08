EXCLUSIVE: Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

PARIS — Beefing up its global management to support ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and Asia, Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday revealed the appointment of two female executives.

The luxury resale platform has tapped Samina Virk as chief executive officer for North America, while Marie-Christin Oebel has been named global chief marketing officer. Both will also be joining the executive committee.

In a statement about their appointments, Moizant lauded the two executives’ experience and said the they embody the company’s “values of women empowerment, dedication and greatness.”

Based in New York and reporting to CEO Maximilian Bittner, Virk is a fashion e-commerce veteran who had already headed Vestiaire Collective’s 2015 launch on the U.S. market, becoming “a real asset” during her three-year tenure and “a great circularity advocate,” according to Moizant.

Prior to rejoining Vestiaire Collective in her new role as CEO for North America, she was chief marketing officer and president of the U.S. market of chat-based luxury e-tailer Threads Styling. Previous roles included Target and eBay, experiences that honed her background in building brands that straddle the fashion and technology fields.

Paris-based Oebel will be overseeing the company’s growth and performance marketing, its campaign management as well as its social media, PR and influencer imprints. She reports to president and cofounder Fanny Moizant.

Oebel most recently served as marketing and strategy director for French unicorn Doctolib, which provides access to France’s health care professionals.

Prior to that, she was head of strategic marketing, innovation and insights for Zalando, among Europe’s largest online fashion retailers; strategy director at Accenture-owned digital consultancy firm Bow & Arrow in London, and led the perfume and skin care brands of Viktor & Rolf, Maison Martin Margiela and Giorgio Armani at L’Oréal.

These appointments come on the heels of the luxury resale platform’s acquisition of U.S.-based competitor Tradesy in March 2022 and the July opening of an office and authentication center in South Korea as part of its Asian expansion plans.

In 2021, Kering and Tiger Global Management injected a $216 million funding round into the resale platform with an aim to focus on global expansion. The company received a $64 million round of funding with investment in 2020 from Korelya Capital, the Asian-focused French firm cofounded by former minister of culture Fleur Pellerin and backed by Korean tech giant Naver, with the intent to expand in Japan and South Korea.