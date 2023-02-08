×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

A Closer Look at the Streetwear in Netflix’s ‘You People’ 

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Fashion

Stella McCartney Receives Honor From King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Samina Virk and Marie-Christin Oebel join as chief executive officer for North America and global chief marketing officer, respectively.

Vestiaire Collective Marie-Christin Oebel & Samina Virk
Marie-Christin Oebel and Samina Virk Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

PARIS — Beefing up its global management to support ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and Asia, Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday revealed the appointment of two female executives.

The luxury resale platform has tapped Samina Virk as chief executive officer for North America, while Marie-Christin Oebel has been named global chief marketing officer. Both will also be joining the executive committee.

In a statement about their appointments, Moizant lauded the two executives’ experience and said the they embody the company’s “values of women empowerment, dedication and greatness.”

Related Galleries

Based in New York and reporting to CEO Maximilian Bittner, Virk is a fashion e-commerce veteran who had already headed Vestiaire Collective’s 2015 launch on the U.S. market, becoming “a real asset” during her three-year tenure and “a great circularity advocate,” according to Moizant.

Prior to rejoining Vestiaire Collective in her new role as CEO for North America, she was chief marketing officer and president of the U.S. market of chat-based luxury e-tailer Threads Styling. Previous roles included Target and eBay, experiences that honed her background in building brands that straddle the fashion and technology fields.

Paris-based Oebel will be overseeing the company’s growth and performance marketing, its campaign management as well as its social media, PR and influencer imprints. She reports to president and cofounder Fanny Moizant.

Oebel most recently served as marketing and strategy director for French unicorn Doctolib, which provides access to France’s health care professionals.

Prior to that, she was head of strategic marketing, innovation and insights for Zalando, among Europe’s largest online fashion retailers; strategy director at Accenture-owned digital consultancy firm Bow & Arrow in London, and led the perfume and skin care brands of Viktor & Rolf, Maison Martin Margiela and Giorgio Armani at L’Oréal.

These appointments come on the heels of the luxury resale platform’s acquisition of U.S.-based competitor Tradesy in March 2022 and the July opening of an office and authentication center in South Korea as part of its Asian expansion plans.

In 2021, Kering and Tiger Global Management injected a $216 million funding round into the resale platform with an aim to focus on global expansion. The company received a $64 million round of funding with investment in 2020 from Korelya Capital, the Asian-focused French firm cofounded by former minister of culture Fleur Pellerin and backed by Korean tech giant Naver, with the intent to expand in Japan and South Korea.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Hot Summer Bags

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad