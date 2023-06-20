VF Names Bracken Darrell CEO

VF Corp. named Bracken Darrell president and chief executive officer, choosing a seasoned executive who has been CEO of Logitech International for a decade and before that rose through the ranks of Procter & Gamble.

Bracken takes his new post on July 17 and Benno Dorer, who’s been interim CEO since Steve Rendle left the post abruptly in December, will remain on the board. Richard Carucci, who has been serving as interim chairman, will take chair position on a permanent basis.

Carucci said: “We conducted an extensive search and determined that Bracken has all the attributes to excel in this role. He is a transformational and visionary business leader with a strong track record of performance across multiple industries. Throughout his career he has demonstrated an outstanding ability to enhance design capabilities, delight consumers, and accelerate revenue growth and margin expansion.”

At Logitech, Bracken worked to move the company into new categories and more than doubled the firm’s revenues while expanding its market capitalization 10-fold.

At P&G, which has produced a number of top fashion executives – from Chip Bergh at Levi Strauss & Co. to Patrice Louvet at Ralph Lauren Corp., Fabrizio Freda at The Estee Lauder Cos. and Toni Belloni at LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton – Bracken was president of Braun globally and, earlier in his career, helped turn around the Old Spice brand.

“His broad executive management and deep international experience make him uniquely suited to partner with and guide VF’s executive team and 35,000 talented associates around the world to fuel an exciting new future for the company,” Carucci said. “We are highly confident that under Bracken’s leadership, VF will achieve new levels of success that will make its associates, investors, and stakeholders proud.”

For his part, Braken said: “Like millions of people around the world, I love VF’s iconic brands. I’m so impressed by this organization’s sustained ability to keep its portfolio of brands at the forefront of culture over time during its 124-year history. I look forward to working closely with the board, leadership team and the talented associates across VF to build on the initiatives underway to strengthen business performance and drive strong and sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. I can’t wait to get to work.”