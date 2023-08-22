VF Names Brent Hyder Chief People Officer

VF Corp. has named Brent Hyder chief people officer in the company’s latest addition to its executive team.

Effective Sept. 5, Hyder will report to VF’s newly minted chief executive officer and president Bracken Darrell, who joined the footwear company in July. Hyder most recently served as the chief people officer at Salesforce. Prior to that, his nearly 30-year career in retail included 15 years at Gap Inc., culminating in his role as chief human resources officer. He was also formerly the global chief operating officer of the Gap brand and held other roles at Target Corp. and Best Buy Co. Inc.

“I’m honored and excited to join VF and get back to my love of working in the retail industry,” Hyder said in a statement. “VF is a company that I’ve long admired for its many fundamental strengths — from incredible brands, to talent, to environmental stewardship, and a commitment to inclusion and diversity. I look forward to working with the HR organization and the entire VF team to build and deliver our exciting consumer-focused growth strategy.”

In his new role, Hyder will oversee VF’s human resources function globally, leading VF’s talent acquisition and management programs with a focus on development and retention.

Hyder’s appointment marks the latest executive change for VF in the midst of its turnaround plan. In addition to Darrell’s appointment, VF recently named board member Richard Carucci the company’s board chair. In recent quarters, higher-than-usual inventory levels, executive turnover and a challenging wholesale environment have impacted results for the footwear giant, which owns Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Supreme, among other brands.

“We’re thrilled to have Brent join the VF team. His proven success in building top-rated employee experiences and high-performance inclusive cultures, combined with his strong global retail management experience, make Brent the ideal people leader for VF,” said Darrell in a statement. “Brent shares a deep respect for VF’s incredible brands and a strong desire to build a workplace that attracts, develops, and retains the very best and most diverse talent in service to our consumers.”

This month, VF Corp. reported that net losses for the first quarter widened to $57.4 million from $56 million a year, with adjusted losses per share of 15 cents. This was slightly weaker than the 12 cent loss Wall Street analysts projected, according to FactSet. Revenues were down 8 percent to $2.1 billion, in line with expectations.