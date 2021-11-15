Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

VF Releases Third Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action Annual Profile

The report covers the company's fiscal-year 2021 demographic representation numbers and progress.

VF releases third annual inclusion, diversity,
VF has outlined its inclusion, diversity, equity and action progress. courtesy shot.

VF Corp., whose brands include The North Face, Timberland, Vans, Supreme and Dickies, has released its third annual Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action, or IDEA, annual profile, giving visibility into the company’s progress.

The report covers the company’s fiscal-year 2021, and outlines key strategic pillars that serve as the drivers and benchmarks for VF’s IDEA goals.

VF has publicly committed to two aspirational employee and representation goals and provided an update. By 2030, the company intends to achieve gender parity at the director level and above globally, and 25 percent people of color representation in the U.S. at the director level and above. During fiscal-year 2021, VF saw growth against both goals, with those who identify as women comprising 41 percent of the director-and-above population globally, and associates of color representing 16 percent of the director-and-above population in the U.S.

Related Galleries

At the end of fiscal-year 2021, the representation of women globally across all levels of VF’s workforce was 55 percent. In the U.S. and Canada, women at the director level and above account for 43 percent of the company’s workforce, compared to 38 percent in fiscal year 2019.

Associates of color within the U.S. across all levels in the organization was also at 55 percent, though that’s heavily skewed toward its retail stores and distribution centers (where representation is 63 percent each). At VF’s corporate and brand headquarters locations, people of color account for just 22 percent of staff. While 29 percent of the company’s new hires at corporate and brand headquarters this fiscal year have been people of color, 27 percent of the associates who have left the company have been people of color.

During fiscal-year 2021, one-third of the company’s board of directors identified as women and 17 percent identified as people of color.

“Our IDEA annual profile celebrates and highlights the many ways our associates and leaders have mobilized to support our associates, our consumers, our industry and the communities we serve around the world,” said Lauren Guthrie, VF’s vice president of global inclusion, diversity, equity and action. “The efforts and achievements outlined in the report are rooted in building and maintaining a workplace that celebrates diversity and prioritizes allyship, advocacy and authentic belonging while driving focused actions to advance equity and social justice. The profile also points the way to the work still ahead of us, including how we’re progressing in diverse representation and where we plan to invest going forward. As we embrace our corporate responsibility to actively promote the betterment of people and planet, VF is committed to addressing the many ways inequities affect all of us.”

VF has also identified three strategic pillars to evolve the standards of an inclusive environment among brands and employees.

First is employees and culture. VF has developed a variety of learning tools, including an Inclusive Hiring Guidebook, to minimize the impact of bias in the company’s recruiting processes and relaunched a global learning journey to connect employees with the principles of IDEA. VF has also made it a priority to have listening sessions and well-being initiatives to ensure its employees are fully supported and embraced.

Second is brands and consumers. VF’s brands engage consumers in direct dialogue around inclusion, diversity and equity, while continuing to focus on amplifying values that transcend demographics. For example, the Timberland brand intensified its focus on fighting systemic racism through new programs and partnerships focused on community, design education and entrepreneurship. The North Face brand catalyzed the #stophateforprofit initiative and relaunched The Explore Fund to embed equity as a key component of the brand’s philanthropy and community engagement strategies. The Smartwool brand partnered with Outdoor Afro and Environmental Learning for Kids to support urban youth and people of color.

Third is society and movements. The report reinforces VF’s global intention to support programs and organizations that promote inclusivity across gender, ability, ethnicity, lifestyles and economics through brand partnerships and the charitable work of the VF Foundation.

“Injustice is a global humanitarian issue, and the life-altering circumstances of this past year have catalyzed social upheaval seen and felt around the world,” Guthrie said. “The actions we take — from the smallest gestures to the boldest moves — will continue to evolve as we work to lift up our communities and help create an equitable world.”

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

WWD Honors: For Creative Leadership, VF’s Steve Rendle

Amid Black History Month Drops, Brands Discuss Diversity Efforts Beyond Product

Tracking Fashion’s Diversity: What the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Have Done Since the Black Squares

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand Sustainability, Diversity Goals: Short Takes

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Where VF Corp Stands on Diversity

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad