Greg Unis Named President of Victoria’s Secret and Pink

Greg Unis is stepping up at Victoria’s Secret & Co. to become brand president of both the company’s namesake brand and Pink.

Unis, who was most recently chief growth officer at the company, will continue to report to chief executive officer Martin Waters, who had been leading the brands directly since Amy Hauk stepped down as of March 31.

In his new role Unis will lead the brands’ design, merchandising, creative, planning, strategic patterning and business development efforts.

Waters said: “Greg has been with Victoria’s Secret since 2016 and I believe his merchant vision, proven record of growth and results, and deep knowledge of our business make him the right person to guide us to further success. In this role, Greg will also partner closely with chief customer officer Chris Rupp to continue to evolve our brands.”

During his year as chief growth officer, Unis focused on new business development, international expansion and mergers and acquisition opportunities — a period that saw the company buy Adore Me in a $400 million-plus deal at the start of the year. Before that, he led the Victoria’s Secret and Pink Beauty businesses as CEO.

The company is also bringing Anne Stephenson back on board as chief merchandising officer after a stint away as chief merchandising and product officer at Torrid. She starts next month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne back to the Victoria’s Secret & Co. family,” Waters said. “Anne is a respected and strategic merchant with extensive leadership experience growing top brands, including more than 15 years with Victoria’s Secret.”