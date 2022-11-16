×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Accessories

Spring 2023 Accessory Trend: Oversize Bags

Louis Vuitton Taps Isabel Mössinger for Communications Role

The executive, at Burberry, succeeds Youssef Marquis as vice president, fashion communication.

Isabel Mössinger, Louis Vuitton
Isabel Mössinger Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

RETURN ENGAGEMENT: Louis Vuitton has tapped Isabel Mössinger as its new vice president, fashion communication, effective Jan. 3.

She succeeds Youssef Marquis and reports to Stefano Cantino, Vuitton’s senior vice president, communication and events.

Mössinger will join the French luxury giant from Burberry, where she is global vice president, brand communication, overseeing public relations, events and experiences, VIP relations, influencers and event production. She had joined the British fashion house in January as global vice president, public relations and events.

Related Galleries

At Vuitton, her duties will include defining the press strategy, and growing the house’s relationships with international celebrities and influencers.

It marks her return to the French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Before joining Burberry, Mössinger spent seven years at Christian Dior Couture — which like Vuitton, is part of the LVMH group — as press and public relations director for women’s collections, accessories, Dior Home and corporate.

A German national, Mössinger started her fashion career in 2004 as a publicist at agency Karla Otto, ultimately rising to the position of vice president of Karla Otto Paris.

Marquis will have spent one year in the Vuitton role. It is understood he will communicate his next move in due course.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Hot Summer Bags

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Louis Vuitton Taps Communications Executive Isabel Mössinger

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad