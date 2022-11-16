Louis Vuitton Taps Isabel Mössinger for Communications Role

RETURN ENGAGEMENT: Louis Vuitton has tapped Isabel Mössinger as its new vice president, fashion communication, effective Jan. 3.

She succeeds Youssef Marquis and reports to Stefano Cantino, Vuitton’s senior vice president, communication and events.

Mössinger will join the French luxury giant from Burberry, where she is global vice president, brand communication, overseeing public relations, events and experiences, VIP relations, influencers and event production. She had joined the British fashion house in January as global vice president, public relations and events.

At Vuitton, her duties will include defining the press strategy, and growing the house’s relationships with international celebrities and influencers.

It marks her return to the French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Before joining Burberry, Mössinger spent seven years at Christian Dior Couture — which like Vuitton, is part of the LVMH group — as press and public relations director for women’s collections, accessories, Dior Home and corporate.

A German national, Mössinger started her fashion career in 2004 as a publicist at agency Karla Otto, ultimately rising to the position of vice president of Karla Otto Paris.

Marquis will have spent one year in the Vuitton role. It is understood he will communicate his next move in due course.