Walmart Reveals Plans to Hire 20,000 Workers Across Supply Chain

The big-box retailer said the additional hires will support growth across the business with an average wage of $20 an hour.

Walmart shoppers in Florida at the
Walmart said it needs to hire more employees to support its growth. AP

Walmart Inc. is on a hiring spree ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season. 

The big-box retailer said Wednesday that it plans to hire an additional 20,000 permanent full-time and part-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.  

The company, which recently had another blowout quarter, said the hires will help support growth across the company. 

“As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today’s customers, having a robust supply chain is more important than ever. That’s why we’re excited to announce that our team is growing,” Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S., wrote in a Walmart blog post on Wednesday. “Innovation across all areas of the business had a huge impact on our growth, and earlier this year, we shared plans to roll out high-tech automation systems to our facilities in addition to high-tech grocery distribution centers. In order to support that growth, we’re planning to hire 20,000 new associates.”

In fact, the retailer said it expects e-commerce revenues alone to reach $75 billion by the end of the year.

Walmart said it will hold hiring events on Sept. 8 and 9 to fill jobs, such as order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. The retailer said the average wage for supply chain associates will be $20.37 per hour.  

The company also plans to invest in six new Walmart Academies, which allows associates to receive both classroom and floor training in specialized supply chain skills, in addition to soft skills like leadership, communications and change management.

