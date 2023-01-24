×
Walmart Raises Minimum Wage in Competitive Retail Market

John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., told associates in a memo that “we know our people make the difference.”

Walmart store
A Walmart store in Oklahoma. STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

Walmart Inc. is trying harder to win the frontline worker — upping its minimum wage to $14 an hour from $12 and talking up its potential as a career starter. 

John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., told associates in a memo that “we know our people make the difference.”

“And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you — our store associates — through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart,” Furner said. 

Next month, the retail giant’s U.S. average hourly wages will top $17.50 with a mixture of annual pay increases and higher starting rates at thousands of its stores.  

Walmart has been working harder to keep and attract workers — paying for college degrees and strengthening new career pathways like its Associate-to-Driver Program that helps workers earn their commercial driver’s licensing, with the potential to earn up to $110,000 in their first year of driving. 

While the retail giant is well ahead of the federal minimum wage — which has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009 — it is getting its broader workforce in line with pay already mandated in some states. New York’s minimum wage, for instance, is $14.20.

Still, it is lagging some retail competitors, including Target Corp., which raised its pay floor to $15 an hour, up from $13, in July.

But where Target has about 450,000 employees overall, Walmart employs 2.3 million globally. 

That gives Walmart the fourth-largest workforce on the planet, behind only the defense forces of India (3 million strong), the U.S. (2.9 million) and China (2.6 million), according to Statista.  

Changes made to Walmart’s pay schedule can carry real weight. 

And Furner made his pitch that a job at Walmart can be a career.

“No matter where you are in your journey, getting your start here can open doors — the first step into jobs that become careers and build better lives,” he said. 

Even at a time when the tech industry has been laying off workers en masse, retailers might be upping their game to staff stores at a time when unemployment is still very low at 3.5 percent, despite the Federal Reserve’s best efforts to cool the economy with higher interest rates. 

Earlier this month outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas noted that U.S. retailers added 519,400 jobs in the fourth quarter, a 26 percent drop from the 701,400 spots added a year earlier and the slowest growth since 2009.  

“Employers had a lot of challenges entering the holiday season. They needed to account for the possibility of inflation-related low spending, as well as whether they would be able to actually find the talent to fill positions,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. 

“After years of attempts to recruit and retain workers, it is possible retailers had the necessary staff going into the 2022 holiday season. It’s also very possible retailers wanted to hire more, but couldn’t find the talent,” Challenger said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

