Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Business

Asos’ Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Business

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps Iris Van der Veken as Executive Director

She quit as executive director of the Responsible Jewelry Council after several companies pulled out in protest over its failure to exclude diamond mining company Alrosa in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Iris Van der Veken
Iris Van der Veken Alexander Dhiet/Courtesy of Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030

PARIS — Iris Van der Veken has been appointed executive director and general secretary of the Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030, the Geneva-based association said Tuesday.

Van der Veken was until recently executive director of the Responsible Jewelry Council, quitting the organization in late March after a three-year tenure following the withdrawal of several companies, including Compagnie Financière Richemont and Kering, in protest over its failure to exclude Russian diamond mining company Alrosa in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 was initially founded by Kering and Cartier in partnership with the RJC. Despite the split, they decided to forge ahead with the official founding of the association at the Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva, while acknowledging the program would taker longer to implement as a result.

Related Galleries

Van der Veken’s nomination suggests Kering and Cartier have opted to build a separate organization, rather than trying to reform and change the governance of the RJC.

Kering’s chief of sustainability and institutional affairs officer Marie-Claire Daveu said Van der Veken’s “track record on strategic partnerships, depth of international sustainability experience in jewelry and fashion supply chains and her passion for building collective impact through the 17 Sustainable Goals makes her a strong leader.”

Cartier International president and chief executive officer Cyrille Vigneron expressed confidence in the new executive’s leadership which would enable the association “to accelerate change and enable action throughout the global jewelry and watch supply chain,” thanks to her “deep commitment and highly valuable experience” that would be crucial to “make a transformative difference for the future generations.”

“I believe multistakeholder partnerships can truly accelerate the sustainability agenda and reporting on measurable progress is critical to enhance trust and transparency,” said Van der Veken, a 20-year veteran of the technology, jewelry and fashion industries with a background in law and international relations.

Luxury brands have been split over whether to support or renounce the RJC, although LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it was sticking with the organization.

“We think that if we want to change things, we have to be part of it. It’s a lot easier changing from the inside than from the outside,” Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke told WWD in a recent interview.

SEE ALSO:

Richemont, Kering and Pandora Step Down From Jewelry Trade Group Over Russia Policy

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Kering and Cartier Forge Ahead With Watch and Jewelry Initiative

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Hot Summer Bags

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Taps

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad