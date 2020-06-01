GIRLS ALOUD: Dior is expanding its Women @ Dior mentorship program with the launch of an online learning platform dedicated to gender equality and women’s leadership for a responsible future.

Now in its fourth year, the program pairs professionals in the fashion industry with young women in the fashion design, business and engineering fields.

For this edition, the yearlong “Women Leadership & Sustainability” curriculum, launching on June 9, is open to 500 international students who will have access to exclusive courses taught by professors from leading institutions including Central Saint Martins in London, Bocconi University in Milan, and HEC and CentraleSupélec in Paris.

“The passion for transmission, savoir-faire and creation has always been at the heart of Dior values and culture,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

“Today, more than ever, we must build a future that is more inclusive, more just and more responsible, by enabling younger generations — regardless of gender, origin or social background — to become the talents of tomorrow,” he added.

The program is based on the values of autonomy, inclusivity, sustainable development and creativity dear to the French fashion house, which in recent years has deepened its commitment to promoting female talents under the leadership of Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s collections.

“Through the exchange of knowledge, this program will enable young women to build a better future by nurturing their sense of independence,” Dior said in a statement.

Following theoretical coursework, participants will be invited to put what they learned into practice by developing a project that supports the empowerment of young girls through the “Dream for Change” project.

The most impactful entries will be eligible to receive support from Dior and its parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.