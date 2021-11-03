Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Women’s Forum Recognizing Companies Striving to Attain Gender Parity on Corporate Boards

The Breakfast of Corporate Champions Event will honor 243 companies that have achieved 35 percent or more female board representation.

Janice Ellig
Janice Ellig Courtesy of The Women's Forum of New York

The Women’s Forum of New York’s sixth biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions will showcase the companies making gender equity a business priority.

The event honors 243 companies of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 that have achieved 35 percent or more female representation on their corporate boards. The event will be presented in person on Nov. 10 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, as well as via webcast for virtual participants.

All Corporate Champion-honored companies from 2011 to 2021 have exceeded the national average for corporate board seats held by women. The ongoing Women’s Forum Corporate Board Initiative recognizes the critical role of CEO leadership in accelerating prioritization of gender equity.

“After 10 years of tracking the numbers, we have seen impressive growth and significant advancement for gender parity and diversity in the leadership ranks of corporate America,” said Janice Reals Ellig, chief executive officer of the recruiting firm Ellig Group and BCC chair and founder. “This issue has even greater relevance in 2021, and we’re tremendously proud to celebrate an impressive collection of game-changing Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way.”

Related Galleries

The progress that’s being made now is positive, Ellig said. In 2020, women on boards overall was at 28.7. percent, and this year, that figure grew 1.4 percent to 30 percent, according to BoardEx, she said. “If you look back from 1995 to 2010, we went from 10 percent to 15 percent.” Now, from 2010 to 2020, it’s gone from 16 percent to 30 percent.

Among the companies in the fashion, beauty and retail world that have achieved 35 percent or more women on corporate boards are Bath and Body Works; Bed Bath and Beyond; Best Buy; Coty; Etsy, J. Crew; Sally Beauty Holdings; Tiffany & Co., and William Sonoma.

She said the goal is to get to 50 percent parity by 2025. “There’s been a culture shift. You have Black Lives Matter. You have women’s groups. You have the California law. You have quotas overseas for years and years. The press has been out there saying that research shows with more women on the board there’s greater financial performance with better reputations. Companies recognize they have to appeal to their employees first, their customers, their communities in which they operate and their investors.”

The investor community — including BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard — are saying they’re not seeing the boards inclusive enough, Ellig said. The Nasdaq announced a listing requirement saying that companies must publicly disclose board-level diversity statistics and must have or explain why they do not have at least two diverse directors.

“When you look at the world and 50 percent are women, you have to have that at the table,” she said.

Women of color make up less than 5 percent of board seats. “It’s increasing there, too, but very slowly.…People want to be heard. I do believe companies need to increase the number of diverse men and women running companies as CEOs, and increase the number of diverse men and woman on boards, and they need to do the same in the C-suite,” she said.

As for whether women have access to the proper networking channels to get these corporate board roles, she said, “We have a database in the Women’s Forum of CEO-sponsored women. More importantly, boards have said we need to fish in different ponds. We cannot go just to former CEOs and retired CEOs. We have to open the aperture,” she said.

The event will feature three executive panel discussions exploring ways in which U.S. companies can and should strive for gender parity in the boardroom: “Reaching Higher — Women of Color on Boards,” moderated by Carla Harris, vice chairman at Morgan Stanley and director at Cummins Inc. and Walmart; “Disruption Demands Innovation and Agility,” with moderator Patricia Russo, chair at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and director at GM, Merck and KKR, and “CEO Champions: Reimagining Leadership, Today for Tomorrow,” which will be introduced by Peter Grauer, chairman at Bloomberg LP, and moderated by Wilfred Frost, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” 

Attending the event are CEOs, board directors and business thought leaders. During the event, CEO attendees will be given the opportunity to submit nominations to sponsor candidates for the Women’s Forum CEO Sponsored Board-Ready Database. The national database is accessible free of charge for Women’s Forum members and non-members, corporate board nominating committees and governing bodies, and executive search firms. The database is offered in partnership with Equilar, as part of the company’s Equilar Diversity Network.

To register for the event, people should visit Womensforumny.org.

Women’s Forum of New York is a network of women leaders representing the highest levels of professional achievement across all sectors of business, industry and spheres of influence throughout New York City. The by-invitation membership of more than 500 women is dedicated to advancing women’s leadership through programs that personally and professionally enrich members’ lives, including the Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disputed by adversity to resume their education, and the Corporate Board initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. The Women’s Forum was founded in 1974 and is the founding flagship of the International Women’s Forum, a global organization of more than 7,000 outstanding women leaders. There are 74 forums around the world.

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Women's Forum Recognizes Firms Attaining Gender

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad