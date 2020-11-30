MILAN – As per the succession plan set in motion earlier this year, the Yoox Net-a-porter Group will see the arrival of a new chief executive officer in 2021. Geoffroy Lefebvre, currently group digital distribution director at YNAP parent Compagnie Financière Richemont, will succeed Federico Marchetti effective Jan. 4. Marchetti will remain chairman of the group to ensure a smooth transition.

“Richemont’s digital journey, since our first investment in Net-a-porter in 2002, to my encounter with a visionary entrepreneur, Federico Marchetti, that led in 2015 to the creation of the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, then its acquisition in 2018, has been fascinating in many ways,” Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont, said in a statement Monday. “I would like to thank Federico for his relentless passion, his energy and his drive in shaping the largest player in Luxury Selective Distribution. He has crafted and delivered the vision that has prevailed since 2000 and has inspired so many. I wish Federico all the best for his future career.”

Rupert also praised Lefebvre for “driving the expansion” of Richemont’s e-commerce over the past two years after holding other executive positions within the group, eyeing future global growth for YNAP.

Marchetti said he was “delighted to be handing the baton” to Lefebvre. “We have worked together over recent times and he fully masters our business model. In our 20th anniversary year, it is a fitting moment to kick-start the hand over and I look forward to working with him as chairman during the transition period.”

Marchetti touted the group’s exponential growth in the past 20 years, “from a fledgling start-up to the biggest player in luxury e-commerce. As an entrepreneur I am proud to have created a tech unicorn and built a digital powerhouse. The Group has solid foundations, which will propel it towards long-term growth. I will continue to innovate combining human touch with digital disruption, while retaining the focus on people, customers and our communities.” He concluded by thanking the teams, partners, brands, shareholders, and in particular Rupert, who created the “legendary” YNAP Group.

In March, Marchetti said that he had decided to stay on as chairman but to hand over the ceo role when a successor was found. A month later, the coronavirus outbreak put the YNAP Group’s search for a new chief executive officer on pause. As reported, at the time Marchetti said he had put the search “on a back burner,” as he intended to helm the company “until we return to calm waters.”

Marchetti broke ground in Italy by founding Yoox in 2000 and publicly listing it in 2009, then the first initial public offering in Italy in 18 months.

Then, in a first in the luxury online arena, Marchetti spearheaded the merger of Yoox and Net- a-porter in 2015.

YNAP’s active customers today total 4.3 million and the group comprises the multi-brand online stores Net-a-porter and Mr Porter; the multi-brand off-season players Yoox and The Outnet, as well as the online flagships for designer brands ranging from Giorgio Armani to Valentino — a business model he pioneered in 2006, when designers were still skeptical of the Internet. Marchetti was also among the first to believe in the potential of selling high jewelry and luxury watches online, starting in 2016 and now stocking brands such as Piaget, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Pomellato, IWC and Buccellati. That year, Marchetti also planned an innovative logistics platform outside Milan for Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, which was unveiled last year, to better serve European customers — a prescient move that is now seen as an asset that offers a competitive advantage as Brexit becomes a reality.

Richemont took control of YNAP in 2018, delisting it from the Milan Stock Exchange and valuing the company at about 6 billion euros.