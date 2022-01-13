Yoox Net-a-porter Names APAC GM

MILAN — Yoox Net-a-porter has appointed Natalie Lee general manager for the Asia Pacific region, signaling the growing importance of the area.



Lee has extensive experience operating in APAC’s high-growth fashion and e-commerce sector. She was previously vice president for APAC at Vestiaire Collective. Before that, she was in charge of the fashion category at South Korea’s leading e-commerce platform Coupang, and of the women’s fashion and beauty category at Zalora.

“APAC is one of the fastest-growing online markets globally, making it one of the most exciting places in the world to be doing business,” said Paolo Mascio, chief regional officer of Yoox Net-a-porter. “Natalie brings a wealth of experience in fashion e-commerce and has an exceptional understanding of the mind-set and behaviors of APAC customers. We are excited to have her on board as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region.”

In her new role, Lee will be responsible for overseeing marketing, communications, personal shopping and commercial planning across all APAC countries outside of mainland China and Japan, and will report to Mascio.



Lee is tasked with further strengthening Yoox Net-a-porter’s presence locally, where it has a strong customer base serviced by multiple regional offices, distribution centers and digital production studios.

The online group is beefing up its ranks as this appointment follows that of Mary Ransom, who joined the company last October in the newly created position of general manager of its business in the U.S. overseeing business operations for Net-a-porter, Mr Porter, The Outnet and Yoox, and seeking to drive further growth in the region and provide more localized experiences. Based in New York, Ransom also reports to Mascio.

Yoox was founded in 2000 and went public in 2009. It merged with Net-a-porter in 2015 and three years later, Compagnie Financière Richemont took control and delisted it from the Milan Stock Exchange. YNAP’s active customers today total around 4.3 million and the group comprises the multibrand online stores Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, and the multibrand off-season players Yoox and The Outnet, as well as the online flagships for designer brands ranging from Giorgio Armani to Valentino.