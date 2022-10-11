×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Yoox Net-a-porter CEO Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group, Alison Loehnis to Succeed ad Interim

Loehnis, who is president of the group, will take on the additional role effective Oct. 31.

Alison Loehnis
Alison Loehnis courtesy of YNAP

MILAN — The Yoox Net-a-porter Group has named Alison Loehnis ad interim chief executive officer effective Oct. 31, succeeding Geoffroy Lefebvre.

Loehnis is currently president of Net-a-porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet.

Lefebvre, who is leaving to pursue an entrepreneurial career in a private company outside YNAP parent Compagnie Financière Richemont, was appointed CEO in January 2021, succeeding Federico Marchetti. He was previously group digital distribution director at Richemont.

Related Galleries

In more than 11 years at Richemont, he pursued a career at its headquarters as group industry director, then successively as managing director of operations at Vacheron Constantin; deputy CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre, and CEO of Baume & Mercier until 2019.

Loehnis first joined Net-a-porter in 2007 as vice president of sales and marketing, rising to the role of president in 2011.

She took on the current role in 2015 after the Net-a-porter merger with Yoox that year, introducing new categories and expanding the group’s markets.

Loehnis will lead the group until the completion of the sale of 47.5 percent and 3.2 percent percent of NYAP to Farfetch and Mohamed Alabbar, respectively, expected by the end of 2023. During this period, Loehnis will report to Jérôme Lambert, CEO of Richemont. A new external CEO will then be appointed. As reported, in August Richemont agreed to sell a majority stake in Yoox Net-a-porter to Farfetch and Alabbar. Farfetch will then acquire 100 percent of YNAP in three years, subject to certain conditions.

As part of the complex partnership deal, Richemont will be taking a non-cash write down of around 2.7 billion euros. The agreement also sees Richemont and YNAP adopting Farfetch Platform Solutions, which means the companies will be able to leverage Farfetch’s digital expertise. 

Lambert praised both Lefebvre and Loehnis, underscoring their work for the group and said the latter “recognized and always appreciated by our clients, is a passionate leader who will continue to lead the company and her talented team” in the new phase of the business.

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Hot Summer Bags

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alison Loehnis Named ad Interim Yoox Net-a-porter CEO, Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad