Yoox Net-a-porter CEO Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group, Alison Loehnis to Succeed ad Interim

MILAN — The Yoox Net-a-porter Group has named Alison Loehnis ad interim chief executive officer effective Oct. 31, succeeding Geoffroy Lefebvre.

Loehnis is currently president of Net-a-porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet.

Lefebvre, who is leaving to pursue an entrepreneurial career in a private company outside YNAP parent Compagnie Financière Richemont, was appointed CEO in January 2021, succeeding Federico Marchetti. He was previously group digital distribution director at Richemont.

In more than 11 years at Richemont, he pursued a career at its headquarters as group industry director, then successively as managing director of operations at Vacheron Constantin; deputy CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre, and CEO of Baume & Mercier until 2019.

Loehnis first joined Net-a-porter in 2007 as vice president of sales and marketing, rising to the role of president in 2011.

She took on the current role in 2015 after the Net-a-porter merger with Yoox that year, introducing new categories and expanding the group’s markets.

Loehnis will lead the group until the completion of the sale of 47.5 percent and 3.2 percent percent of NYAP to Farfetch and Mohamed Alabbar, respectively, expected by the end of 2023. During this period, Loehnis will report to Jérôme Lambert, CEO of Richemont. A new external CEO will then be appointed. As reported, in August Richemont agreed to sell a majority stake in Yoox Net-a-porter to Farfetch and Alabbar. Farfetch will then acquire 100 percent of YNAP in three years, subject to certain conditions.

As part of the complex partnership deal, Richemont will be taking a non-cash write down of around 2.7 billion euros. The agreement also sees Richemont and YNAP adopting Farfetch Platform Solutions, which means the companies will be able to leverage Farfetch’s digital expertise.

Lambert praised both Lefebvre and Loehnis, underscoring their work for the group and said the latter “recognized and always appreciated by our clients, is a passionate leader who will continue to lead the company and her talented team” in the new phase of the business.



