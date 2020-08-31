ALL IN THE FAMILY: The Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech has a new director. Alexis Sornin, who previously worked in the education division at the Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana contemporary art museums in Venice, is taking over as director of the institution and the neighboring Berber Museum, effective Sept. 1.

Sornin succeeds Björn Dahlström, who left the Saint Laurent museum in December 2019 after overseeing its opening in 2017, a spokesman for the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent said.

The appointment reflects a further tightening of the ties between the foundation, which runs the Moroccan museum, and luxury group Kering, which was founded by billionaire François Pinault, whose private art collection is on display in the Venice museums.

Kering, then known as Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, acquired the Saint Laurent brand in 1999, though Pinault has since handed over the reins of the conglomerate to his son, François-Henri Pinault. Saint Laurent chief executive officer Francesca Bellettini sits on the board of the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent.