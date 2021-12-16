Zalando Creates COO Role, Names New CFO

PARIS – Executive changes are afoot at Zalando. The German e-commerce giant said it has created a chief operating officer position and named a new chief financial officer.

David Schröder, the group’s current cfo who joined the group in 2010, will step into the coo position. In it, he will be charged with building and scaling Zalando’s capabilities to drive the company’s growth.

That includes scaling the group’s European logistics network, steering innovation of Zalando’s Buy Now Pay Later solution and unlocking new growth opportunities

Sandra Dembeck is to succeed Schröder as cfo on March 1, 2022. She previously served as chief finance director for Compass Group plc, the British multinational contract food service company.

“Throughout her career, she has been responsible for all aspects of financial performance management and reporting for private and listed companies, and has taken an active role in driving commercial and operational business performance,” Zalando said in a statement released Thursday. “She has extensive experience from various leadership roles in the international services, retail and fashion industries.”

The executive moves, according to Cristina Stenbeck, chairperson of the Zalando supervisory board, “will give Zalando additional leverage to drive the business towards its vision of being the Starting Point for Fashion.”

The group also aims to grow the business to more than 30 billion euros in gross merchandise volume by 2025, versus the 10.7 billion euros in GMV it achieved in 2020.

“Zalando continues to focus on three strategic dimensions: growing its active consumer base and deepening customer relationships, driving the transition towards a platform business and building a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact on people and the planet,” the group said.

