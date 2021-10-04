Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2022

Business

Gap Buys AI Start-up CB4

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Zarro Rejoins ABG as President of Latin America

He had also worked on the Donna Karan and DKNY brands in Japan while working for LVMH.

Joseph Zarro
Joseph Zarro

Authentic Brands Group is turning its attention to Latin America and has named Joseph Zarro to be president of the region.

Zarro, who had previously been with the company as senior vice president of business development and legal affairs, most recently served as president of Zarro and Partners LLC, where he consulted on business and legal affairs for a variety of consumer brands. He also spent five years as vice president of global licensing at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where he was responsible for the Donna Karan and DKNY businesses in Japan.

“Joseph was an integral member of our team during his prior tenure at ABG, and we are very pleased to welcome him back to the company,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer of ABG. “We are confident that Joe’s winning combination of strong leadership, integrity and tenacity will continue to drive ABG’s commitment to brand growth in Latin America.”

Over the last two years, ABG has been building a foundation in Latin America to scale its company and business. In August 2019, the group opened its Mexico City headquarters, which houses a dedicated team with expertise in business development, brand management and marketing, focused on generating growth opportunities for the portfolio across the region.

“ABG has grown tremendously over the last few years, and I’m thrilled to rejoin the team in a greater capacity,” Zarro said. “My passion has always been centered around securing the right partnerships to bring iconic brands to new international audiences. I’m excited to join the Latin Americas team to fuel ongoing business and uncover new opportunities.”

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Joseph Zarro Rejoins ABG as President

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad