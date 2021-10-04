Zarro Rejoins ABG as President of Latin America

Authentic Brands Group is turning its attention to Latin America and has named Joseph Zarro to be president of the region.

Zarro, who had previously been with the company as senior vice president of business development and legal affairs, most recently served as president of Zarro and Partners LLC, where he consulted on business and legal affairs for a variety of consumer brands. He also spent five years as vice president of global licensing at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where he was responsible for the Donna Karan and DKNY businesses in Japan.

“Joseph was an integral member of our team during his prior tenure at ABG, and we are very pleased to welcome him back to the company,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer of ABG. “We are confident that Joe’s winning combination of strong leadership, integrity and tenacity will continue to drive ABG’s commitment to brand growth in Latin America.”

Over the last two years, ABG has been building a foundation in Latin America to scale its company and business. In August 2019, the group opened its Mexico City headquarters, which houses a dedicated team with expertise in business development, brand management and marketing, focused on generating growth opportunities for the portfolio across the region.

“ABG has grown tremendously over the last few years, and I’m thrilled to rejoin the team in a greater capacity,” Zarro said. “My passion has always been centered around securing the right partnerships to bring iconic brands to new international audiences. I’m excited to join the Latin Americas team to fuel ongoing business and uncover new opportunities.”