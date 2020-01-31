Barneys New York’s bankruptcy estate said Friday that its Chapter 11 plan to exit the proceedings — which typically includes arrangements on how to repay its debts to vendors, employees and others — has overwhelming support among its creditors.

In filings in New York bankruptcy court, the company said that more than 82 percent of its general unsecured creditors, who are owed money for goods and services performed before Barneys filed for bankruptcy in August, as well as more than 180 administrative creditors who provided goods and services during the bankruptcy, support the plan.