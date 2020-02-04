By  on February 4, 2020

While what’s left of the Barneys New York liquidation sales draw to a close later this month, parts of the fallen retailer are also winding down in bankruptcy court. 

In a short hearing on Tuesday, New York bankruptcy judge Cecelia Morris approved a Chapter 11 plan that will help wrap up the bankrupt Barneys estate’s remaining obligations to its creditors. 

