The portion of Barneys New York that’s still working its way through bankruptcy is sifting through claims made by vendors, employees and other creditors, including administrative claims for goods and services provided during the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. In theory, those claims could be entitled to repayment.

But the estate has objected to a number of those types of claims, including certain claims for severance and payments for unused benefits made by employees who lost jobs as the Barneys stores closed. In a filing on Monday, the company argued those claims should not be prioritized as administrative expenses unless they were earned after Barneys filed for Chapter 11 protection in August.