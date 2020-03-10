By  on March 10, 2020

Barneys New York’s former vendors can breathe a little easier. 

In a hearing on Tuesday, a New York bankruptcy court rejected efforts by a joint venture linked to lender B. Riley Financial Inc. to pursue lawsuits against Barneys’ previous vendors that had been paid in the lead-up to the luxury retailer’s Chapter 11 filing in August. The venture, made up of GA Retail Inc., an indirect subsidiary of B. Riley, and Tiger Capital Group LLC had been arguing they could file such suits, known as “avoidance actions.” 

