Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves on Luxury’s Rebound, Palm Angels and More

Business

Macy’s Inc. Rebound Continues in a Quarter of Surprises

Beauty

Estée Lauder’s Sales Surge 13% for Year

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month Sentence for False Expenses

Luwolt falsely claimed 500,000 pounds in expenses from Malone Souliers, the footwear firm he cofounded with Mary Alice Malone.

A portrait of David Koma, Mary
A portrait of David Koma, Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt. Courtesy

LONDON — A British court has handed Roy Luwolt a 51-month prison sentence for claiming 500,000 pounds in false expenses from Malone Souliers, the footwear brand he cofounded and managed with Mary Alice Malone.

Luwolt, who was let go from Malone Souliers in 2018, previously pleaded guilty to fraud between March 24, 2015 and November 15, 2018, according to British media reports.

Judge Philip Bartle said Luwolt had “caused the company to incur huge expenses for himself and others for at least five holidays between December 2016 and April 2018, with the bills paid by the company credit card of Mr. Luwolt, who paid himself expenses.”

Southwark Crown Court in London heard that Luwolt had claimed expenses for lavish entertaining and shopping in London and for luxury trips to Paris, Milan, Tuscany, New York, Tokyo and the Middle East. He stayed in hotels, including Raffles in Dubai and the Four Seasons in Doha.

Related Galleries

On Friday, Malone Souliers’ parent World Wide Shoes LLP said: “The defendant was removed from the company three years ago. Since then, we have continued to create beautiful shoes for women and men and to grow globally as a brand.”

Luwolt was a larger-than-life figure during his time at Malone Souliers, often traveling around London in a chauffeur driven car; recounting tales of his past adventures in business, and becoming a regular fixture on the runway show, party and events circuit around the world.

He worked closely with Malone, the label’s creative director, forging footwear deals with designers including Adam Lippes and David Koma and creating runway capsule collections for Roksanda Ilincic and Natalia Vodianova.

In 2014, not long after the company launched, Malone and Luwolt were fêted at a lunch organized by Bergdorf Goodman when the brand made its U.S. debut.

In 2015 the two unveiled 151Luwolt, an e-commerce platform that looked to thrust young labels into the spotlight.

Their plan was to recruit, mentor and sell under-the-radar brands that were still too small to promote themselves or to manufacture and fulfill the sort of orders that big retailers, online and offline, were demanding. While at Malone Souliers, Luwolt also briefly produced shoes for Ungaro under license.

By 2018, the Malone’s and Luwolt’s business partnership had fallen apart, and Luwolt was dismissed from the company.

Malone later appointed Steven Hope, who has a strong e-commerce background, as chief executive officer.

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

British Court Hands Roy Luwolt 51-Month

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad