×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

A law passed in 2019 went into effect at the beginning of this year.

Maximilian Furs
A large selection of merchandise was on sale at a Maximilian pop-up store before a fur ban went into effect on Jan. 1. Photo by Deborah Belgum

Just days before the end of 2022, a rich display of sable, chinchilla, mink, fox and other furs were set up inside a pop-up store where the luxury items were selling for 75 percent off.

The retail outpost inside the high-end Beverly Center, a large shopping complex adjacent to Beverly Hills, was the last hurrah for Maximilian Furs’ business in California. It was trying to sell as much of its merchandise as possible before a statewide fur ban went into effect on Jan. 1 after being approved by the California Legislature in 2019.

“This has totally killed our business here,” said Andy Nicolaou, vice president and director of services for Maximilian, who was at the store. “It is not fair to the ladies who have been buying our furs here for years.”

Related Galleries

Until early 2021, about 20 to 25 percent of Maximilian’s business was done in the state, Nicolaou noted. But fur opponents have spent years slowly whittling away at California’s fur business.

Anti-fur activists started initiating bans in the state as far back as 2011, when West Hollywood passed an anti-fur ordinance that eventually went into effect in 2013. It was followed a few years later by Berkeley, San Francisco and then Los Angeles. The fur bans don’t include selling used and vintage furs.

With these new laws taking effect in California and elsewhere, major department stores including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus either banned fur sales and closed their fur salons or said they would imminently close them across the United States.

Macy’s and its subsidiary, Bloomingdale’s, shuttered their fur salons in early 2021, and Saks Fifth Avenue ended fur sales in March 2022. Maximilian had 130 leased departments in those locations.

In announcing the ban in 2020, Macy’s said it was moving away from natural fur to go along with new production methods and consumer trends. “With the rise of new fabric technology, alternatives like faux fur and other fabric innovations make this a seamless transition for our customers,” Macy’s said in a statement.

Two years ago, the Neiman Marcus Group announced that in March 2023, the Dallas-based company and its sister department store Bergdorf Goodman would do away with their 22 fur salons and not sell any products containing fur.

This goes along with several luxury brands and groups now eschewing fur, including Kering, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Burberry, Canada Goose, Zegna Group and Moncler.

But many people are not happy about the ban. “Ninety percent of the people on the street will tell you that this is ridiculous,” claimed Doug Fine, a salesperson at Flier Furs, a small fur store in Beverly Hills. “We don’t know how this will affect us.”

The store used to sell new and used furs. As of Jan. 1, it only had used furs on its racks, including a purple mink jacket selling for $3,495 and a pink fox jacket going for $3,695. The company, which has been a family-run affair for nearly 90 years, supplements its revenues with fur storage, repairs and repurposing furs.

Until this year, Beverly Hills, which has its own city government, had been the go-to spot for fur sales after Los Angeles banned fur sales in 2021. That is no longer the case with the statewide ban.

“We are grateful to California for taking a stand against the cruel fur industry by implementing this statewide ban on the production of sale of new fur products,” said Jenny Berg, the California state director for the Humane Society of the United States.

But there is plenty of opposition to the fur ban and a movement to overturn it. “The [California] legislation represents another step in the overall strategy of ending animal use, both with respect to the clothes we wear and the food we eat,” said Mike Brown, the head of sustainability and public affairs at the Natural Fibers Alliance, a coalition of producers and associations in the U.S. and Canada supporting the use of natural sustainable materials in clothing and other products.

He said laws similar to the fur ban were made in California restricting the sale of pork that comes from breeding pigs that were not given sufficient space to live in. “The legality of these types of restrictions under the U.S. Constitution is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.  We are hopeful that the court confirms the illegality of these types of restrictions, which would have a direct impact on our ability to overturn the [fur] prohibition,” he noted.

Brown contended there is no difference between wearing a fox-trimmed coat or a pair of leather Christian Louboutin pumps or Salvatore Ferragamo dress shoes for men. “The advocates pushing fur bans only see this as a first step,” he said.

Even with its mild climate, fur clothing has been a big seller in California. Until the last few years, the state accounted for the largest fur sales in the country. According to the 2017 Economic Census, fur garment sales in the United States totaled $574 million, with $129 million, or 22 percent, being sold in California. New York came in second with $115 million in sales.

One of the reasons is that California is the country’s most populous state, with some 40 million residents, while New York’s population is about half that with 20 million people.

While fur may be big in the state, there are a number of ecologically conscientious consumers in California who began pushing for fur bans about a decade ago.

First came West Hollywood’s fur ban, passed in 2011 and going into effect in 2013. It made a statement and rattled a few customers, but it had minimal effect because shoppers could travel just a few miles away to neighboring Los Angeles to pick up a fur coat.

But in 2019, Los Angeles and California started to take a close look at the issue, and both decided to eliminate fur sales. Los Angeles’ ban went into effect in 2021.

The California anti-fur ban bill, known as Assembly Bill 44, was authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, representing Glendale and surrounding areas.

She was pleased to see it finally passed. “Californians do not want to see animals live and die in cruel ways for nothing more than fashion,” Friedman said in a statement. “I’m so pleased that this law will help uphold our state’s animal welfare standards as well as potentially help drive innovation for more sustainable fashion alternatives.”

While the bill bans the sale of new fur products, it does not apply to leather or shearling. It affects brick-and-mortar stores in California as well as online sales of fur products into California.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Hot Summer Bags

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad